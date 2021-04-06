FormulaFolio Investments LLC Invests $1.90 Million in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $106.05 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.55.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

