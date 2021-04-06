Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

UNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Uni-Select from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.71.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Shares of UNS stock opened at C$13.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$559.51 million and a P/E ratio of -17.74. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of C$2.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.76.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$477.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$466.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uni-Select will post 0.67875 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.