Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note released on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Uni-Select from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uni-Select currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.71.

Shares of UNS stock opened at C$13.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18. The company has a market cap of C$559.51 million and a PE ratio of -17.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.76. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of C$2.90 and a 52 week high of C$13.36.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$477.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$466.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Uni-Select will post 0.67875 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

