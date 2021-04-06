JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $59.75 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,210 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.37% of Nucor worth $59,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after buying an additional 79,061 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Nucor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,980,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,508,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average of $55.58.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,030,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,397. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.18.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

