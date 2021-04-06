25,072 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,072 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Barrick Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,224,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821,463 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,920,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Barrick Gold by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $155,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,499 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Barrick Gold by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $247,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

GOLD opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.