Binance USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and $4.67 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00057363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.90 or 0.00686877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00076580 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00030661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00037525 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 4,081,023,729 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

