ParallelCoin Price Reaches $0.59 on Exchanges (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 169.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $184,717.99 and $80,637.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.51 or 0.00403909 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005049 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000753 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

