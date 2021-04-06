Norges Bank Buys New Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,942,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,919,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.63.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average of $152.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $887.69 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

