Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,972,796 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $339,311,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

CM opened at $99.29 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $54.91 and a 52 week high of $102.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $1.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

