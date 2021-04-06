Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 400 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in DexCom were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.25.

In related news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.49, for a total transaction of $399,783.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,770,001.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,255 shares of company stock valued at $29,439,231 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom stock opened at $368.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.01 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.74 and a 200-day moving average of $368.36.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

