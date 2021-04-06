Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,762,000 after buying an additional 32,489 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 280.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 189,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after buying an additional 139,592 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.69.

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $547.94 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.04 and a 12 month high of $634.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $548.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.27.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

