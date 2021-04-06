Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

NYSE:KMB opened at $138.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

