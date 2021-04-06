Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 194,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,843 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 166.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.96.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.