SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Stake Lessened by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000.

NYSEARCA CWI opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

