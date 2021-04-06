Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $181.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.60. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,790 shares of company stock valued at $820,166. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

