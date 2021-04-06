Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of NYSE VTN opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $13.37.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
Further Reading: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.