Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $218.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $110.50 and a 1 year high of $223.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.14.

