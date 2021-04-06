Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,456,000 after purchasing an additional 249,817 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,769,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,347,000 after acquiring an additional 95,736 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after acquiring an additional 385,812 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,272,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,081,000 after acquiring an additional 179,729 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,079,000 after acquiring an additional 616,223 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $181.55 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.60. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Insiders sold 4,790 shares of company stock worth $820,166 over the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.