Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,333 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $124.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $645.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.