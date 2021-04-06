Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives $59.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

TRMB opened at $83.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $84.76.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 390.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Trimble by 18.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

