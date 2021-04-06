Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €4.35 Price Target at UBS Group

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) has been given a €4.35 ($5.12) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.30% from the company’s previous close.

AF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Air France-KLM has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €3.12 ($3.67).

Shares of AF opened at €5.14 ($6.04) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €4.46. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

