UBS Group Begins Coverage on ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALXO. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.49. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $549,149.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,405,255.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $1,143,783.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,905,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

