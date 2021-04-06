RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of RCMT stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. RCM Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). RCM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RCM Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RCM Technologies stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of RCM Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

