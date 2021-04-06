UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,986,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,333 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $188,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $110.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.71. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $67.56 and a one year high of $110.63.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

