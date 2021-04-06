UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,697,870 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 57,159,858 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $204,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDC. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Western Digital by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Western Digital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,056,000 after purchasing an additional 141,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,375,000 after purchasing an additional 72,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,195,448 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $121,606,000 after buying an additional 48,873 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.75 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Western Digital from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

