Civic (CVC) Price Hits $0.60

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Civic token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001025 BTC on exchanges. Civic has a market cap of $402.45 million and approximately $137.15 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Civic has traded up 19.8% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Civic

Civic is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civic Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

