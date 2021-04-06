Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Cuts Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 123,243 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,912,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,771,000 after purchasing an additional 66,429 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $164.71 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $178.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.81. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.61.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

