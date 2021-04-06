Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 396,891 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

Target stock opened at $205.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $92.13 and a 1-year high of $205.80. The company has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

