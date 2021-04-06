Head to Head Contrast: Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) & Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) and Globe Life (NYSE:GL) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sun Life Financial and Globe Life’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Life Financial $29.90 billion 1.16 $2.22 billion $3.89 13.19 Globe Life $4.53 billion 2.53 $760.79 million N/A N/A

Sun Life Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Globe Life.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Life Financial and Globe Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Life Financial 6.19% 14.09% 1.07% Globe Life 15.38% 10.28% 2.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sun Life Financial and Globe Life, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Life Financial 1 3 8 0 2.58 Globe Life 1 2 2 0 2.20

Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus price target of $64.10, indicating a potential upside of 24.95%. Globe Life has a consensus price target of $99.80, indicating a potential upside of 1.12%. Given Sun Life Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sun Life Financial is more favorable than Globe Life.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.6% of Sun Life Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Globe Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Globe Life shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sun Life Financial has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globe Life has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sun Life Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Globe Life pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Sun Life Financial pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Life Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Globe Life has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Sun Life Financial beats Globe Life on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc., a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services. It distributes its products through direct sales, and managing and independent general agents, as well as financial intermediaries, broker-dealers, banks, pension and benefits consultants, and other third-party marketing organizations. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances. The Supplement Health Insurance segment provides generally guaranteed-renewable and include medicare supplement, critical illness, accident, and limited-benefit supplemental hospital, and surgical coverage. The Annuities segment refers to fixed-benefit contracts. The Investments segment covers the investment portfolio. The company was founded on November 19, 1979 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

