DEXTools Hits Market Cap of $71.37 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $71.37 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001240 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DEXTools has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00054836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.34 or 0.00686697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00076765 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00030745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,740,070 coins and its circulating supply is 98,215,988 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

