Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.53. Manulife Financial reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Manulife Financial.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $22.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Manulife Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 476,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,483,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,928,000 after buying an additional 549,570 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,550,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,482,000 after buying an additional 598,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manulife Financial (MFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.