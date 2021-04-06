Brokerages Set Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Price Target at $14.39

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.39.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

