Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 281,419 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 281,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,818,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock opened at $132.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.79 and a one year high of $134.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,185. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

