Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives $11.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

APTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $5.80 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

