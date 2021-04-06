Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 193 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $60.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.90.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.