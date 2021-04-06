JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,219,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488,196 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $52,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DT. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $2,365,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,788,370.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,900 shares of company stock worth $11,789,422. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DT stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.89. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.