Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,745 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Penn National Gaming worth $39,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $106.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.78. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.93.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,954.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,093,371 shares of company stock valued at $383,945,497. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

