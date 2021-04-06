$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $202.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

COHU opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. Cohu has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

In other Cohu news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $893,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,719,766.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

