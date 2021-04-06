Substratum (SUB) Trading 20% Higher Over Last Week

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $33,350.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

