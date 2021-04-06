Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives $73.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.60.

Several analysts have commented on HYFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.00. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

