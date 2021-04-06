SAFE DEAL Market Capitalization Tops $2.12 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for about $4.99 or 0.00008522 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $158,795.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00074063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.00297310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00106381 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $459.62 or 0.00784460 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030437 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,387.30 or 0.99653462 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 451,754 coins and its circulating supply is 424,612 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

