Abulaba Reaches Market Capitalization of $2,869.01 (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Abulaba has traded 59.5% lower against the dollar. One Abulaba coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abulaba has a total market capitalization of $2,869.01 and $1.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Abulaba alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00054836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.34 or 0.00686697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00076765 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00030745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Abulaba Profile

AAA is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Buying and Selling Abulaba

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AAAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Abulaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abulaba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.