Qcash (QC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.27 Billion

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Qcash has a market capitalization of $68.37 million and $1.27 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qcash has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Qcash token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00074063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.00297310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00106381 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $459.62 or 0.00784460 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030437 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,387.30 or 0.99653462 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

