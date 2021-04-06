Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 266,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,614 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $24,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,389,418,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,884 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,221,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,567 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day moving average of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.