Phocas Financial Corp. Takes Position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACES. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 748.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 52,528 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ACES opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.61.

