Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,033,000 after acquiring an additional 116,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,505,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,791,000 after acquiring an additional 78,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.34.

C opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

