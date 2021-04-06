Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $275,000 in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,207,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,072,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,732 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 590.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 264,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 225,934 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,009,000.

Shares of MJ stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $34.58.

