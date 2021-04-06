Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 6,469 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

