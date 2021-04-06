3,294 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $98.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.11 and a 200 day moving average of $88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX Co. has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $98.85.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

