RMR Wealth Builders Makes New $26,000 Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $323.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.77 and a 1 year high of $356.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.32. The firm has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

